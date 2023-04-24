Woman injured and window damaged in Wolverhampton shooting as police step up patrols

The incident happened on Bitterne Drive in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Detectives are investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive in Whitmore Reans at around 1am on Sunday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a leg injury. A gun shot also damaged a window at an address in nearby Evans Street.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, at around 1am yesterday.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to establish exactly what happened and who was involved. There will be an increased policing presence in the area.