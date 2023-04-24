Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman injured and window damaged in Wolverhampton shooting as police step up patrols

By Emma Walker Whitmore ReansCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police have stepped up patrols in an area of Wolverhampton after a woman was injured in a shooting.

The incident happened on Bitterne Drive in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
The incident happened on Bitterne Drive in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Detectives are investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive in Whitmore Reans at around 1am on Sunday.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was taken to hospital with a leg injury. A gun shot also damaged a window at an address in nearby Evans Street.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We're investigating after a woman was injured when gun shots were fired in Bitterne Drive, Whitmore Reans, at around 1am yesterday.

"We're carrying out CCTV and other enquiries to establish exactly what happened and who was involved. There will be an increased policing presence in the area.

"Anyone with information can contact us via Live Chat on our website, or call 101, and quote log 190 of 23 April."

Crime
News
Whitmore Reans
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News