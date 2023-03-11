Newport Street, Walsall

Police have launched a murder investigation after emergency services rushed to Valesha's nightclub on Newport Street just after 5am on Saturday.

This latest stabbing comes just weeks after the death of Bailey Atkinson in Walsall. Nine teenagers have been charged in relation to Bailey's murder.

Councillors and traders have raised concerns for safety in Walsall due to a rise in knife-related and violent crimes.

Dozens of people have taken to social media to pay heartfelt tributes to the 29-year-old man who was stabbed this weekend, many exclaiming their disbelief by saying "not again".

One man posted: "It is sad to see another young man has been killed in the town centre."

Another added: "So sad how another life has been taken by knife crime."

Another man, who did not want to be named, said he had heard there had been a stabbing.

He said: "When is this going to end?

"The police, local councils and venues across the West Midlands are trying their hardest to fight back and to prevent these occurrences from happening, and most of all to protect the public, but it’s happening again and again."

It also follows the death of footballer Cody Fisher who was stabbed to death in a nightclub on Boxing Day in Birmingham.