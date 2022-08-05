Notification Settings

Men from Wales and Stoke ordered to pay more than £2,100 for dumping cars in Stafford borough

By Nathan RoweStaffordCrimePublished:

Men from Wales and Stoke have been ordered to pay more than £2,100 for dumping their cars in Stafford borough.

One of the abandoned cars
A silver Vauxhall Insignia with a flat tyre was believed to have been left for around nine months on Virginia Avenue, on Meadowcroft Park in the town.

Meanwhile, an uninsured Fiat Bravo was left unlocked for a month on a road in the village of Barlaston, near Stone.

Cannock Magistrates Court heard that the registered owners of the vehicles did not live in the borough - with one from Wales and the other from Stoke-on-Trent.

George McGleave of Newtown, Wales, and Niko Lovatt, of Mollison Road, Stoke-on-Trent were each fined £660, ordered to pay £360 costs and slapped with a victim surcharge of £66 when they were found guilty of abandoning the vehicles.

Neither of the men appeared at the hearing this week.

Stafford Borough Council wrote to both defendants to tell them the vehicles would be removed if they did not get in touch with the local authority - then issued them with a £200 fixed penalty notice. Neither paid the penalty nor contacted the council.

After the case, Councillor Mark Winnington, cabinet member for environment at the borough council said: "I hope this sends a message to others that you must dispose of your unwanted vehicle properly or expect to face a fine or prosecution through the courts.

"This irresponsible behaviour not only causes a blight on the area but it can also quickly become a magnet for anti-social behaviour and is bad for the environment."

