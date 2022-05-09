Violent burglar who pretended to be police officer to rob pensioners jailed for 14 years

Richard Cartwright assaulted a woman in her 70s, who is still suffering from anxiety and trauma almost three years on

Richard Cartwright stole thousands of pounds after conning his way into the address of a couple in their 70s near Reddicap Heath Road in Sutton Coldfield last August.

When another resident refused to let Cartwight in he forced his way through and punched the man in the face.

He then grabbed the victim, aged in his 60s, by the throat - but fled empty-handed.

Just weeks later Cartwright confronted a cashier in Springfield Road and threatened them with a gun before stealing money and cigarettes.

The gun later emerged to be an imitation firearm but the worker did not know this at the time and it was a very traumatising experience for them.

The imitation firearm used by Cartwright

The 38-year-old was quickly identified as the prime suspect in these robberies and police issued a wanted appeal to trace him.

Through the appeal, the police received several useful pieces of information and it was through this they managed to detain him within days, said detectives.

Cartwright was already awaiting trial after he and an accomplice - Louise Murphy - were involved in a nasty home invasion in Erdington in autumn 2019.

They forced their way into the address and a woman in her 70s was assaulted as sentimental jewellery and cash were taken.

The victim continues to suffer from anxiety and trauma almost three years on.

Louise Murphy was Cartwright's accomplice in the 2019 robbery in Erdington

Murphy, aged 40 and of no fixed address, was found guilty of robbery after a trial and sentenced to seven years on Wednesday.

Cartwright, aged 38 and also of no fixed address, was convicted of three counts of robbery, burglary, and possession of an imitation firearm and jailed for 14 years at Birmingham Crown Court at the same hearing.

West Midlands Police advises that anyone who receives a knock on the door from people claiming to be from the police, council, a utility company or any other organisation always ask to see identification.

A spokesperson said: "If anyone sees anything suspicious, or has been visited by doorstep callers who they do not believe to be genuine, they should contact us as they may have important information. In an emergency please dial 999.