Video shows killer driver running away after crashing into baby Ciaran

In the video, driver James Davis can be seen running away from the scene after swerving across the road and ploughing into the pram carrying baby Ciaran Morris.

Davis was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Ciaran was just 18 days old and was being taken out by parents Camaron Morris and Codie Holyman for the very first time since returning home from hospital when the crash happened on Brownhills High Street.

CCTV footage shows how 35-year-old Morris was speeding around the streets of Brownhills in a white BMW before the crash happened on April 4 last year.

As he drove up the high street Davis lost control, crossed onto the wrong side of the carriageway, hit an oncoming car and then pinned the pram carrying baby Ciaran against a wall.

Davis abandoned the car and was shown on camera running away from the scene before calling the police around 40 minutes later.

Bodycam footage from police officers showed him saying "I've killed a baby, I'm going to prison. I deserve to go to prison".

Despite this Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, decided to plead not guilty to all counts before jurors at Wolverhampton Crown Court convicted him.