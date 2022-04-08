Heartbroken father of baby Ciaran brands killer driver 'an absolute scumbag'

James Davis

Cameron Morris, aged 19, was speaking after a jury took just two hours and six minutes to convict James Davis of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday.

Despite overwhelming evidence Davis was guilty, including video footage of him saying "I've killed a baby. I deserve to go to prison", the driver, decided to plead not guilty forcing Ciaran's dignified family to sit through a two-week trial.

Cameron told the Express and Star: "It does not surprise me that he went not guilty on all charges. He is an absolute scumbag."

Ciaran's mother Codie Holyman was too traumatised to attend court due to the upsetting nature of the evidence throughout the trial. She sustained several injuries during the crash which killed her child, and still suffers physical and emotional pain.

Cameron said: "We are doing as well as we can be doing under the circumstances."

Ribbons laid out in memory of Ciaran Leigh Morris who died on Easter Sunday

Every day family members of Ciaran attended the trial and supported Cameron.

He said: "My family have been great all the way through this ordeal and have been a big support."

Speaking moments after the verdict Cameron said: "I am glad the jury found him guilty. It was obvious he was guilty. I don't know him personally but going not guilty shows what kind of person he is.

"I hope he gets the maximum amount of jail time possible."

Cameron and Cody were taking 18-day-old for the baby's first trip outside the house when the tragedy happened.