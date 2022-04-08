Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

GUILTY: Driver James Davis convicted of killing Brownhills baby Ciaran Morris

By Adam SmithBrownhillsCrimePublished: Last Updated:

An uninsured driver has been found guilty of killing baby Ciaran Morris on Brownhills High Street last year.

Baby Ciaran Morris was just two weeks old when he was killed
Baby Ciaran Morris was just two weeks old when he was killed

A jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found 36-year-old James Davis guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

Davis had cannabis in his system when he was speeding down Brownhills High Street last Easter Sunday afternoon before causing the fatal crash.

James Davis

After deliberating for two hours and six minutes the jury found Davis guilty of causing of death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

He swerved into oncoming traffic and then the BMW he was driving, which was not registered to him or insured by him, span out of control and pinned Ciaran's pushchair into a gate causing catastrophic injuries.

It was the first time 18-day-old Ciaran's family had taken him outside since returning from hospital after being born.

Several members of Ciaran's family were in court on Friday to see Davis being found guilty. There were gasps of relief from Ciaran's family as the guilty verdicts were read out.

Despite police bodycam footage of him saying "I've killed a baby, I'm going to prison. I deserve to go to prison" the 35-year-old from Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, decided to plead not guilty to all courts, putting baby Ciaran's family through the ordeal of a trial.

The two-week case revealed Davis had ran away from the scene of the crash so he could say goodbye to his own girlfriend and baby.

Davis will be sentenced this afternoon.

Crime
News
Brownhills
Walsall
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News