Baby Ciaran Morris was just two weeks old when he was killed

A jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found 36-year-old James Davis guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing death while uninsured.

Davis had cannabis in his system when he was speeding down Brownhills High Street last Easter Sunday afternoon before causing the fatal crash.

He swerved into oncoming traffic and then the BMW he was driving, which was not registered to him or insured by him, span out of control and pinned Ciaran's pushchair into a gate causing catastrophic injuries.

It was the first time 18-day-old Ciaran's family had taken him outside since returning from hospital after being born.

Several members of Ciaran's family were in court on Friday to see Davis being found guilty. There were gasps of relief from Ciaran's family as the guilty verdicts were read out.

Despite police bodycam footage of him saying "I've killed a baby, I'm going to prison. I deserve to go to prison" the 35-year-old from Croxtalls Avenue, Bloxwich, decided to plead not guilty to all courts, putting baby Ciaran's family through the ordeal of a trial.

The two-week case revealed Davis had ran away from the scene of the crash so he could say goodbye to his own girlfriend and baby.