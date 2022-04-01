Forensic tents set up in garden as police hunt for clues on schoolboy missing since 1999

Police have erected several forensic tents the the garden and placed sheeting from the rear of the property to the tenting. Photo: SnapperSK

Phillip Harris was 15 when he vanished 23 years ago after telling his parents he was going to stay at a friend's house.

On Friday police said they were searching a property in St Paul's Road, Smethwick, in connection with his disappearance.

Photographs from the scene show a line of forensic tents in the back garden, while officers have been seen going in and out of the terraced house with photographic equipment.

Plastic sheeting has also been placed from the rear of the property to the tenting.

Phillip Harris was just 15 when he left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich on the morning of 28 July 1999. Photo: SnapperSK

The current owners of the property are not connected to this enquiry and have been rehoused while police search the house and garden.

Phillip left his home in St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on the morning of July 28 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield. Later that day he phoned his foster parents to say that he would be staying overnight with a friend.

Despite of media appeals both in Birmingham, and Manchester, where he had family links, he was never seen again.

Detective Inspector Jim Church, from force CID, said: "Sadly, there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

"We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

"Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Phillip’s family said: "We think about Phillip every day.

"We love him and miss him more than words can say.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be please let the police know.

"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."

