Renewed appeal to find Black Country teen who disappeared more than 20 years ago

The 15-year-old never returned home after telling his parents he was going to spend the night at a friend's house

The disappearance of Phillip Harris has remained a mystery since he told his family he was going to spend the night at a friend’s house more than two decades ago and never returned.

Phillip was just 15 when he left his home in St Eleanor's Close in West Bromwich on the morning of July 28 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield.

Later that day, he phoned his foster parents to say he would be staying overnight with a friend, but he hasn’t been seen since.

In spite of media appeals, both in Birmingham and Manchester, where he had family links, there have been no confirmed sightings of him.

Detectives reviewing the case are now searching a property in St Paul’s Road in Smethwick which was linked to Phillip at the time.

West Midlands Police said the current residents are not connected to the enquiry and have been rehoused while the search is conducted.

Detective Inspector Jim Church, from force CID, said: "Sadly, there has been no proof of life for Phillip in all these years and we need to explore all the information we have to see if we can find out what happened to him.

"We have been in touch with Phillip’s family and made them aware of our investigations.

"Even though it is almost 23 years ago, we are sure that someone holds the key to Phillip’s disappearance and we would urge anyone with information to contact us."

Phillip’s family said: "We think about Phillip every day.

"We love him and miss him more than words can say.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened to Phillip or where he might be please let the police know.

"Even though he has been missing for many years we are still desperate to know where Phillip is so that we can have some closure."