Family pay tribute to 'irreplaceable and forever missed' clubber killed in stabbing

Jason Bentley-Morrison died after being stabbed in a fight. Photo: West Midlands Police

Jason Bentley-Morrison was killed after a fight in Oxford Street, Digbeth, at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The 25-year-old had just left a club when he was stabbed, and died a few hours later in hospital.

In a statement, his family said: "To know Jason was to love him.

"Jason's positive and passionate outlook on life was inspiring and infectious to everyone he encountered. His warmth and compassion extended far beyond the ties of family and if you were to ask anyone 'who's Jason?' they would share the funniest and heart-warming stories of his reach and impact on their lives.

"He was the stranger in the street who offered to help you carry your shopping home. He was the friend that rescheduled his work day to drive you to the doctor and make sure everything was ok. He was the young entrepreneur who taught financial literacy and investing in property to those struggling to see a path forward and so much more.

"Jason had a heart as big as the ocean and always put others before himself. Never has a man with so little time on this earth affected so many hearts and minds as profoundly as him.

"Irreplaceable and forever missed. Our Jason, always.”

A post mortem has revealed that Mr Bentley-Morrison died as a result of being stabbed in the abdomen.

West Midlands Police has said it is "following a number of lines of enquiry" as officers hunt for the killer.

"An address on Esher Road, Kingstanding has been visited as part of our enquiries," the force said in a statement.

West Midlands Police also wishes to speak to anyone was in the area and filming what happened on their phones, as well as taxi drivers or other motorists who may have dash-cam footage that may show the fight or the killer running off.

On Sunday Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse said: "“Our early inquiries show there were lots of people in the area and many were filming what happened on their phones. I need those people to get in touch, as clearly they may have caught the offender on camera.

“Similarly, I would ask taxi drivers or other motorists who were in the location to check dash-cam footage to see if they have recorded the fight or the offender making off.”