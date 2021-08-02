Murder suspect arrested 35 miles away from where 19-year-old died

Murder victim Yordanos Brhane was aged 19

Yordanos Brhane died after being found with multiple stab wounds at the house of multiple occupation she lived in in the Newtown area of Birmingham at around 7am on Saturday.

A 25-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murdering her after being tracked down to Stoke-on-Trent, 35 miles away from where Ms Brhane died.

He was detained at around 9pm on Sunday evening after detectives trawled CCTV to help them find a suspect who had been spotted fleeing the scene in Unett Street.

The suspect, who is thought to have been known to Ms Brhane, was due to be transferred to the West Midlands for questioning on Monday.

Police at the scene in Unett Street, Newtown, Birmingham. Photo: SnapperSK

Meanwhile officers have now managed to speak to people who know Ms Brhane after launching an appeal on Sunday to track down her family and inform them of her death.

The teenage victim, whose name was initially thought to have been spelled differently, was originally from Eritrea.

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, who is leading the investigation, said: “We believe the suspect was known to Yordanos but the exact nature of the relationship is unclear at this stage.

“Over the weekend we appealed for family members or people who knew Yordanos to come forward and I am pleased to say we have now heard from several people.

“This arrest is a significant step forward in our investigation but I would still like to hear from anyone who knew Yordanos, or has any information that could assist, to come forward.”