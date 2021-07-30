Man, 44, appears in court over murder of father

Nathan Burton with his daughter. Photo: West Midlands Police

Chad Byron Henderson appeared over video link at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday in relation to the death of Nathan Burton.

The 27-year-old, from Wednesfield, died in hospital on April 8, the day after he was found with stab wounds at an address on Woodhurst Road in Moseley, Birmingham.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

Henderson, of Woodhurst Road, Birmingham, appeared on video from HMP Birmingham, wearing a grey shirt and grey trousers.

During the short hearing, Henderson, who the court heard was an American citizen, was remanded into custody ahead of a trial date set for November 29.

He denied murdering Mr Burton during a previous court hearing on May 11.

Addressing the defendant, judge Paul Farrer QC said a trial date had been fixed for November 29, adding: "In the mean time, you are remanded into custody."