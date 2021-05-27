BT workers line street to pay tribute to colleague who was stabbed to death

BT workers pay their respects

Friends, family and dozens of colleagues at BT came out to see Nathan Burton's final journey as he was buried in Wolverhampton's Gloucester Street Church on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, from Wednesfield, died in hospital on April 8, the day after he was found with stab wounds at an address on Woodhurst Road in Moseley.

A post-mortem examination revealed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.

His twin brother Liam paid tribute to the "hard worker" who had an 11-month-old daughter, Shaye.

He said: "He was a hard worker, he was a grafter, he lived his life to please others in terms of he was a guy that people could rely on.

Dozens of BT vans lined Wednesfield Way, Bentley Bridge, to pay tribute to Nathan Burton who worked for the company when he died in April

"Since this has happened there's been lots of people who have come forward saying he has helped them, it is a credit to how he was as a person.

"He was brought up in the local church and that is where he is getting buried."

Mr Burton went to Perry Hill Primary School, then Wednesfield High Academy and later City of Wolverhampton College.

He worked as an engineer for BT for 14 months, and his colleagues released balloons in the morning before his funeral.

Chad Henderson, of Woodhurst Road, Birmingham, denied murdering Mr Burton in court on May 11.

A trial date for the 43-year-old has been set for September 13 at Coventry Crown Court.