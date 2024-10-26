Walsall Council invites residents to have their say in number of HMOs in the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall has 975 HMOs listed on its register of current licences and the number is set to rise.

The council admits these types of properties in the borough are not regulated or managed effectively and has proposed to apply for a planning tool called an Article 4 Direction. If approved, this direction will mean that from October 1 2025, anyone wishing to convert a property into an HMO will need to get planning permission from Walsall Council.

Currently, most smaller HMOs don’t need planning permission and landlords can operate an HMO without it. But if the Article 4 Direction is introduced, property owners will need planning permission whether it’s a small or a large HMO.

79 Lichfield Street, Walsall, inside Walsall Arboretum Conservation Area. Image: Google Maps

This means that the council will be in a better position to manage the impact of HMOs on the local community and on the tenants within the HMOs themselves. It will also mean residents neighbouring the properties will be better informed about any changes and even given the opportunity to submit their opinions.

Houses of Multiple Occupancy have proven controversial since they can be associated with higher rates of crime and anti-social behaviour and have some of the worst housing standards for tenants.

The low-quality crowded accommodation, where facilities are shared with other tenants, can lead to increased tensions between occupants. West Midlands Police stated that HMOs tend to have a record of housing transient residents which lack engagement, pride and ownership in the community.

Residents have until 5pm on Monday November 11 to submit their thoughts. To take part in the consultation, click here.