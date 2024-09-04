'I'm a pensioner and agree with the winter fuel allowance cut – here's why'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

I have enjoyed receiving the payment in recent years, and I broadly agree with the decision to take it away.

As a rise in income tax and national insurance, which I would have preferred, has been ruled out (full disclosure, I still work and pay significant amounts of income tax), I am generally in favour.

But that agreement only stands until I see what comes when Rachel Reeves delivers her first Budget next month.

Then we will see if Keir Starmer’s delivers on his promise that “those with broadest shoulders should bear the heavier burden”. That’s when we will know if we are all in it together. The wealthy, instead of having a free ride for the last 14 years must dig deeper to get the country going in the right direction.

Pensioners have played their part and I expectr others to follow. If, with a massive majority and five years to deliver, Sir Keir bottles it and panders to the rich, then he will go down with me as a complete fraud.

When David Cameron and George Osborne kept droning on about us all being in it together when they came into power in 2010, it almost sounded plausible except for the fact that the UK economy was growing after the financial crash.

What it turned out to mean was years of austerity. Some of us were in for it together. While those at the top end were out of it and doing very nicely thank you very much.

So when Labour took the reins of Government in July (is it really just over two months?), we knew there were going to be ‘difficult’ decisions.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves

As the country has declined into debt, the Government has to act and it became more pressing when the budget black hole of £21billion was uncovered, a sum even the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) was unaware of.

I accepted that some sacrifices had to be made. But I did not think the first casualty would be the winter fuel allowance. As someone who has received it for a few years now, the immediate reactions was "no it’s not fair". As you do, when you are affected. Please let it be someone else.

But thinking about it and trying to be dispassionate it kind of makes sense.

I am not a fan of means testing, whether it be child benefit or the fuel allowance. Universal payments mean that the most needy are always in receipt, even it does mean those at the other end of the scale get cash they do not need.

In the case of many pensioners they have decent incomes from the state pension often supplemented by a couple of private pensions.

If they are home owners they are sitting on a substantial pile and with the triple lock now guaranteed by Labour, they are hardly being victimised. Even if young people struggling to afford homes think they have it too easy.

The letters that have flooded in from our readers show that I am in a minority, but think about it. The government estimates that around 10 million older people will lose the allowance, with around 1.3 million receiving Pension Credit or other benefits.

An important point to note is that an estimated 800,000 eligible pensioners are not claiming Pension Credit. To address this, the government has launched a campaign to encourage eligible individuals to apply.

According to Gov.UK, they may be eligible for:

Cold Weather Payment – if you get certain benefits and the temperature drops to zero degrees Celsius or below for seven days in a row

The Warm Home Discount – a £150 discount on your bills if you get Pension Credit or live in a low-income household

Help from the Household Support Fund, if you’re eligible under your local council’s rules - check on your local council’s website

For those who struggle online, families or carers should step up to support them in their claims.

So yes, in principle, I broadly support it and when the economy is back on its feet again, it could be looked at again. What’s the point of creating extra wealth if we can’t help the needy with it?

As I’ve said, the triple lock is still in place, for now at least, but there are other areas of society that deserve support. And yes, there is the argument over recent pay deals. But the strikes needed to end.

Rebuilding the NHS is a priority. After all, more older people use the service. Building more homes is also vital. That way, the crazy property and rental price spiral should subside.

Investment in a greener more hi-tech economy and supporting the education system to get young people on the path to higher education or well paid vocational jobs should also be a priority.

It sounds easy, but it’s expensive. I would have preferred a hike in income tax. Just a penny across the board would raise significant, ongoing income for the Treasury. However that would break a manifesto pledge virtually immediately.

But there are other levers the Government could use – changes to Inheritance Tax, Corporation Tax and perhaps the most unfair of all, Capital Gains Tax. Then there's fuel, alcohol and tobacco duties.

Scrapping the allowance is a blow, but for many it just means the Christmas present shopping will have to be a bit less lavish.

And let’s be honest – the allowance is up to £300. That is the cost of coach trip for a weekend in Blackpool with change to spare.

For this not to be seen as a cruel, cynical move against older people, the poorest and those struggling just above the benefits benchmark must be supported.

It's a test of Labour's credibility. For Starmer and Reeves, false steps will come back to haunt them.