Money Saving Amy: Six hot deals to save you cash, including where kids can eat for free

Hello everyone. I’m a mum of two who loves bargain hunting, freebies, cash back and all things saving money. I search for the best offers and bargains for you every week and here’s my latest round up to save you all money.

1) BrewDog cocktail tasting

BrewDog are offering a ‘Wonderland cocktail tasting” session for just £5 for 2 people! A huge bargain, this session offers you the chance to sample 3 cocktails which are served between 6 tasting glasses. You can choose from Espresso Martini, Margarita, Mojito, Passionfruit Martini and Cantarito Paloma. These cocktails retail for around £3.90 each so this is a huge saving. A great way to catch up with a friend, or enjoy date night, without breaking the bank. You can book your tasting experience here: Brewdog cocktails tasting.

2) Kids eat for £1

This summer, until Friday 30th August, children can enjoy a meal for just £1 when an adult purchases a main or breakfast meal at a Stonehouse pub. The offer is valid on Monday-Friday’s. Children can choose from a tasty selection of a children’s main meal, carvery or breakfast. Main meals include fish fingers, pasta and pizza plus lots more. More information right here: Stonehouse pubs

3) £2.50 beach sessions

Heading to the beach can often end up being a very expensive day out, but luckily Codsall and Wergs garden centre have bought the beach to the Midlands and all for just £2.50! They are offering hourly sessions every day of the week, from 10am-4pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-3pm on Sundays. You don’t need to pre book, you can simply turn up and pay at the till. The best part about this beach is that it’s all weather friendly, with a fully under cover sand pit, so the kids can even enjoy sand castle building even in the rain! More information here: Codsall and Wergs Garden Centre

4) Pizza Hut kids eat free

Pizza Hut are offering a free kids buffet when you spend £10 on other food. This brilliant money saving offer is valid everyday until 3pm until Sunday 11th August. The kids can enjoy unlimited pizza, pasta and salad from the tasty buffet offering a range of flavours with something for everyone. To claim the offer, enter code “SUMMERKEF” at checkout when ordering on your mobile. To see all terms and conditions head to: Pizza Hut Kids Eat Free.

5) Free bottle of Coke

Lots of lucky customers are receiving a free bottle of Coke on the Greggs app to claim this summer! A fab freebie to cool down with in the summer heat. You can choose from a refreshing selection of either Diet Coke, Coke Zero or Coke Zero Cherry. You can find this reward in the ‘wallet’ section of the Greggs app.

6) How to deal stack at Boots

I recently made a £50 purchase at Boots, and of course I wanted to work out how to save the most money possible. So here’s how I ‘deal stacked’ to get 10% back plus £3 worth of Boots points. To start with, I shopped through Quidco, at the time of my purchase they were offering a boosted 3% back, this rate can vary and it’s always best to check whether Quidco, or TopCashback has the highest rate, and shop through the one that will get you the most back.

I then paid with a Chase bank card which gave me 1% cash back on my current account, this card is also linked to Airtime Rewards, a cash back app with both automatic cash back and gift card cash back. Airtime rewards were offering a boosted 6% back, on the day of my purchase at Boots. This bought me up to a brilliant 10% cash back.

Then I went on to my Boots app and checked my personalised offers, I had a double points offer and loaded this on to the card, resulting in me gaining £3 worth of Boots points to use on future purchases. After all of these savings this bought my purchase down from £50 to just £42!

*Please note that offers on Airtime Rewards can be personalised so check before you use this method that you have Boots on your app*.

Enjoy this weeks deals! Moneysavingamy