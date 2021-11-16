Business park full as Burley Browne completes hat-trick

Beeham Business Park

Beecham Business Park in Aldridge, had three vacant units at the start of the summer but all have now been let to local companies. A 10-year lease has been agreed with Triple D Express on the final 2,836 sq ft unit.

It marks the completion of the last remaining industrial unit available on the business park following an extensive refurbishment project completed by the owners Goold Estates.

Burley Browne were appointed as sole agents to market units 11, 12 and 13, totalling approximately 7,500 sq ft. The 2,422 sq ft unit 12 has been let to Peter DIY and 2,153 sq ft unit 13 has been let to KR Automotive. Both have agreed five-year leases.

Ben Nicholson, senior associate director at Burley Browne, said: “We received a high number of enquiries for the three units, which offered a rare opportunity to secure recently refurbished industrial/warehouse premises.

“This location remains a very popular destination for operators which was reflected by the competing interest for the estate, which now boasts full occupancy.”

He added: “We were able to carry out a successful marketing campaign whilst the refurbishment was ongoing and we are thrilled to have been able to help Goold Estates reach full occupancy of the industrial units at Beecham Business Park.”

Anthony Williams, property director of Oldbury-based Goold Estates, said: “We were delighted that Burley Browne secured lettings at 11 to 13 Beecham Business Park after a short marketing campaign and prior to the completion of extensive refurbishment works.

“The high level of enquiries generated by Ben enabled us to agree terms with those tenants best suited to the estate, achieving quoting rents on all units. All industrial units at Beecham Business Park are now let and we look forward to working with Burley Browne on our other estates and new acquisitions.”

Beecham Business Park was purchased by Goold Estates in 2017, with Burley Browne acting on behalf of the landlord. Since acquisition, Goold Estates has refurbished, re-let or re-geared every unit on the 114,000 sq ft estate, as well as building a new 9,000 sq ft service centre for Dennis Eagle.

