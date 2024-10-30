Eleanor joins board of directors at Stourbridge firm

Eleanor joined the financial advisory business in January 2023, where she took an active interest in updating and streamlining the firm’s systems and processes, in addition to her advisory role.

She has now been appointed to the Board of Directors and joins fellow directors, Richard Oliver and Richard Chapman, and the firm’s MD, Duncan Chance.

Eleanor said: “Our overall goal is to ensure client satisfaction is at the forefront of everything we do.

"By putting more time into our processes, we hope to drive efficiencies that create more time to spend on staff training and client outputs.

“In a sector with an ageing workforce that has historically been slow to adapt to digitisation, I also want to use my directorship as an opportunity to embrace the latest technologies and processes within our business, putting Meriden at the forefront of the industry, delivering excellent client outcomes and building a profitable business.”

Managing Director, Duncan added: “Eleanor already contributes a lot to the business, and we are sure that this will continue.

"These are exciting times for Meriden Financial Planning. We are always wanting to invest in ambitious young talent and have previously supported three members of the team through our apprenticeship programme.”