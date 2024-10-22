Mobility vehicle rental service secures £422k boost for new EV storage space

After realising there was a shortage of car hire options for wheelchair users and disabled drivers in the UK, Specialist Vehicle Rental was founded by Jagjeet Kudhail in 2009. It now provides crucial mobility services to thousands of customers nationwide.

From its roots with just one employee and a fleet of five vehicles, the firm has expanded to a team of 12 staff and 300 vehicles, operated by 20 drivers.

It was also selected to be the sole provider of specialist vehicles for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Now the business, with a base in Great Barr, has secured a £422,500 funding package from Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking to support the purchase of a second premises in Aldridge.

The new site includes electric vehicle charging points, after the team introduced electric vehicles 18 months ago. This has accelerated the firm’s growth, and the team is now closely monitoring emissions in a bid to reduce their carbon emissions.

The new premises will have space for more vehicles and the company is expecting to increase turnover by more than 30% compared to last year.

Their growth has also seen them expand into different regions, with a new Glasgow office which opened in August to support Scottish clients with their accessibility needs.

Jagjeet Kudhail, founder and managing director at Specialist Vehicle Rental, said: “I set out to create Specialist Vehicle Rental after speaking with a family friend whose daughter had a disability. The family had booked a weekend trip which they were forced to cancel because of an unreliable mobility vehicle service, which was so upsetting for them and really highlighted the need for a more dependable solution.

“We believe that those with mobility issues shouldn’t be the last to access comfortable, convenient and planet-friendly transport options. Our business has grown significantly in the past 15 years, and we’re looking forward to another phase of evolution, with sustainability and electric vehicles at the centre of our plans. The team at Lloyds Bank understand this and has been instrumental in supporting our growth and helping to bring our vision to life.

“We look forward to seeing the completed premises and using the extra space to continue to expand our range of mobility-friendly electric vehicles.”

Zed Ilyas, relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Specialist Vehicle Rental is a fantastic company, that prides itself on improving the lives of its customers and their families and giving them independence.

“By prioritising its sustainability targets and securing a space with electric vehicles in mind, the business is moving towards a more modernised, environmentally friendly model that will mean an even better experience for its customers.

“The team’s commitment to reducing emissions will no doubt also reduce costs, drive innovation and attract new customers – all key factors when fostering growth. We wish Jagjeet and the team the best as they prepare to open their new premises.”