'Fry for now': Popular West Bromwich McDonald's branch shut for 'exciting changes'
A busy McDonald's branch in West Bromwich has temporarily closed to customers to make way for "exciting changes".
The fast food eatery on All Saints Way shut its doors on Monday.
A banner hanging outside the restaurant announced its closure.
It read: "Fry for now... We are closing on September 23 to make some exciting changes."
The Express & Star has contacted McDonald's for more information.