'Fry for now': Popular West Bromwich McDonald's branch shut for 'exciting changes'

A busy McDonald's branch in West Bromwich has temporarily closed to customers to make way for "exciting changes".

By Isabelle Parkin
Published

The fast food eatery on All Saints Way shut its doors on Monday.

A banner hanging outside the restaurant announced its closure.

The sign outside the McDonald's. Photo: I love West Bromwich 2 Facebook group

It read: "Fry for now... We are closing on September 23 to make some exciting changes."

The Express & Star has contacted McDonald's for more information.

