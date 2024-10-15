Watch: How work is progressing to build £32m 'super tip' in Aldridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The state-of-the-art Household Waste Recycling Centre and Waste Transfer Station is being built on Middlemore Lane, Aldridge.

It is being created on the former McKechnie Brass Ltd site on the Redhouse Industrial Estate after the plans by Walsall Council were approved at a planning meeting in May, 2022.

Walsall Council was given the green light to build the 'super tip' in May, 2022

Workers broke ground at the site on July 24, with the project expected to be completed next year.

The household waste centre will have the capacity to process 40,000 tonnes of rubbish per year across 19 bays, each housing two skips.

Work began on the £32 million site in July

There will also be a reuse shop on site with a workshop area, where staff will refurbish items which were otherwise destined for the rubbish bin.

The items, when in a good and safe condition, will then be sold at a low cost.

Pictures show new structures which have been built on the 'super tip' site

New drone pictures show how work is progressing to build the 'super tip'.

Large structures can now be spotted at the site, with the framework to two of them appearing to still be under construction.

Heavy machinery can also be seen, including a large digger, as work to create the multi-million pound facility is underway.

Machinery can be spotted on the site as work to build the 'super tip' progresses

Speaking in August, Councillor Adrian Andrew, Walsall Council's deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, said: "This project is a massive investment for the future of the borough and a commitment to our cleaner and greener strategy.

"Our current facilities have served us well, but this project will accommodate increasing demand and help us all to recycle and reuse more of our waste.

"Importantly, the site will house banks of solar panels, generating much of the renewable energy needed to run it."

The technical design and building of the site is being overseen by construction company Morgan Sindall.