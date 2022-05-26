Plans to build Aldridge 'super tip' set to be backed tonight

Artist impression of the proposed super tip in Middlemore Lane, Aldridge. PIC: Walsall Council

Walsall Council bosses have submitted proposals to build a Household Waste Recycling Centre (HMWRC) on a site in Middlemore Lane, Aldridge.

It will be built on the former McKechnie Brass Ltd site which mainly consisted of abandoned large-scale buildings in the Redhouse Industrial Estate.

The waste transfer station – where council bin lorries take waste collected from homes and businesses in the area – will be shut at the Fryers Road tip. It will then be moved over to the Middlemore Lane and the waste will be processed off-site or sent to landfill.

The new Aldridge tip will operate seven days a week between 8am to 7pm and the waste transfer station will operate seven days a week from 7am to 6pm. It is expected to rubber-stamped at a meeting of the planning committee on Thursday evening.

And the new site will house a "re-use and up-cycling shop" selling household furniture and goods and a trade waste facility for small businesses. The HWRC will have a capacity of 40,000 tons a year while the waste transfer station – where waste is sorted – will have a 125,000 ton capacity.

Meanwhile the existing fire-damaged HWRC at Fryers Road in Bloxwich will be demolished and a new, larger facility built on the site, with that decision expected to be backed at the same meeting. And once the new developments are complete, the existing Aldridge tip on Merchants Way will be closed.

The new and improved facilities in Aldridge will help the council to achieve the Government’s environmental targets, to recycle at least 65 per cent of Walsall’s waste by 2035 and send no more than 10 per cent of waste to landfill. Currently, 40 per cent of waste collected in Walsall is recycled.

The proposals will take place in stages with new facilities completed at Middlemore Lane, the Fryers Road tip closing for redevelopment, and when both are back open the Merchants Way tip will shut.

Council chiefs have gone to great lengths to explain the facility will not be a "tip", with one chief explaining: "We do not want this Waste Management Recycling Centre being called a tip by local people, because, it is so much more than an old tip.