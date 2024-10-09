Express & Star
Ladder of the Black Country 2024 Apprenticeship Awards finalists announced

The finalists for the third annual Ladder of the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards has been revealed.

By Daniel Walton
Published

More than 30 apprentices, training providers and employers have been nominated for the top spot at this years apprenticeship awards.

The event, which is run by the Express & Star and judged by category sponsors, is set to take place at the West Bromwich Albion's The Hawthorns Stadium on November 13.

The event last year was held at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, seeing a total of 33 facing-off across 11 categories to take home the gold.

This year's event includes 38 names across 12 categories, ranging from Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year to Training Provider of the Year.

Express & Star Editor, Mark Drew, said: "I'm delighted that the Express and Star will once again be able to stage the awards.

"We are very excited to showcase the best and brightest young learners and the organisations that are finding new ways to drive aspirations and education through their amazing apprenticeship programmes."

Without further ado, here are this year's finalists by category.

Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year

  • Harrison Dawes

  • Harrison Mapley

  • Lewis Hale - Thompson Group

Inclusion and Diversity Award

  • Midland Metro Alliance

  • Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance

  • City of Wolverhampton Council

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

  • Abbie Farr-Smith

  • Lauren Hewitt

  • Robert Callaghan

Education and Engagement Award

  • Walsall College

  • TMT First

  • Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

  • Midland Metro Alliance

Medium Employer of the Year (51-249)

  • Star Scaffolding Ltd

  • PTP Training Ltd

  • TMT First

Health, Education & Care Apprentice of the Year

  • Kulvinder Rattu

  • Lewis Moloney

  • Laura Blake

Large Employer of the Year (250+)

  • Marston's PLC

  • City of Wolverhampton Council

  • Sandwell Council

Small Employer of the Year (1-50)

  • Allsopp Dental Practice

  • Penny Post Group Credit Union Ltd (PPG)

  • Maple Tree Nursery

Tech, Digital and Creative Industries Apprentice of the Year

  • Gemma Scriven

  • Owenia Francis

  • D'arcy-May Jones

Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

  • Christopher Sherwin

  • Joshua Cartwright

  • Finlay Attrill

Training Provider of the Year

  • Juniper Training Ltd

  • Acacia Training

  • Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

  • The Development Manager

Hospitality, Retail, Tourism and Leisure Apprentice of the Year

  • Cian Evans

  • Anthony Addison

  • Matthew Randle

The awards evening is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13, with more information about the event available on the groups website.

