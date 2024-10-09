Ladder of the Black Country 2024 Apprenticeship Awards finalists announced
The finalists for the third annual Ladder of the Black Country Apprenticeship Awards has been revealed.
More than 30 apprentices, training providers and employers have been nominated for the top spot at this years apprenticeship awards.
The event, which is run by the Express & Star and judged by category sponsors, is set to take place at the West Bromwich Albion's The Hawthorns Stadium on November 13.
The event last year was held at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, seeing a total of 33 facing-off across 11 categories to take home the gold.
This year's event includes 38 names across 12 categories, ranging from Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year to Training Provider of the Year.
Express & Star Editor, Mark Drew, said: "I'm delighted that the Express and Star will once again be able to stage the awards.
"We are very excited to showcase the best and brightest young learners and the organisations that are finding new ways to drive aspirations and education through their amazing apprenticeship programmes."
Without further ado, here are this year's finalists by category.
Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year
Harrison Dawes
Harrison Mapley
Lewis Hale - Thompson Group
Inclusion and Diversity Award
Midland Metro Alliance
Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance
City of Wolverhampton Council
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year
Abbie Farr-Smith
Lauren Hewitt
Robert Callaghan
Education and Engagement Award
Walsall College
TMT First
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust
Midland Metro Alliance
Medium Employer of the Year (51-249)
Star Scaffolding Ltd
PTP Training Ltd
TMT First
Health, Education & Care Apprentice of the Year
Kulvinder Rattu
Lewis Moloney
Laura Blake
Large Employer of the Year (250+)
Marston's PLC
City of Wolverhampton Council
Sandwell Council
Small Employer of the Year (1-50)
Allsopp Dental Practice
Penny Post Group Credit Union Ltd (PPG)
Maple Tree Nursery
Tech, Digital and Creative Industries Apprentice of the Year
Gemma Scriven
Owenia Francis
D'arcy-May Jones
Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year
Christopher Sherwin
Joshua Cartwright
Finlay Attrill
Training Provider of the Year
Juniper Training Ltd
Acacia Training
Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust
The Development Manager
Hospitality, Retail, Tourism and Leisure Apprentice of the Year
Cian Evans
Anthony Addison
Matthew Randle
The awards evening is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13, with more information about the event available on the groups website.