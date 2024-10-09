Ladder of the Black Country 2024 Apprenticeship Awards finalists announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

More than 30 apprentices, training providers and employers have been nominated for the top spot at this years apprenticeship awards.

The event, which is run by the Express & Star and judged by category sponsors, is set to take place at the West Bromwich Albion's The Hawthorns Stadium on November 13.

The event last year was held at Walsall's Bescot Stadium, seeing a total of 33 facing-off across 11 categories to take home the gold.

This year's event includes 38 names across 12 categories, ranging from Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year to Training Provider of the Year.

Express & Star Editor, Mark Drew, said: "I'm delighted that the Express and Star will once again be able to stage the awards.

"We are very excited to showcase the best and brightest young learners and the organisations that are finding new ways to drive aspirations and education through their amazing apprenticeship programmes."

Without further ado, here are this year's finalists by category.

Construction and Property Apprentice of the Year

Harrison Dawes

Harrison Mapley

Lewis Hale - Thompson Group

Inclusion and Diversity Award

Midland Metro Alliance

Multicultural Apprenticeship & Skills Alliance

City of Wolverhampton Council

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Abbie Farr-Smith

Lauren Hewitt

Robert Callaghan

Education and Engagement Award

Walsall College

TMT First

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

Midland Metro Alliance

Medium Employer of the Year (51-249)

Star Scaffolding Ltd

PTP Training Ltd

TMT First

Health, Education & Care Apprentice of the Year

Kulvinder Rattu

Lewis Moloney

Laura Blake

Large Employer of the Year (250+)

Marston's PLC

City of Wolverhampton Council

Sandwell Council

Small Employer of the Year (1-50)

Allsopp Dental Practice

Penny Post Group Credit Union Ltd (PPG)

Maple Tree Nursery

Tech, Digital and Creative Industries Apprentice of the Year

Gemma Scriven

Owenia Francis

D'arcy-May Jones

Engineering and Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Christopher Sherwin

Joshua Cartwright

Finlay Attrill

Training Provider of the Year

Juniper Training Ltd

Acacia Training

Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust

The Development Manager

Hospitality, Retail, Tourism and Leisure Apprentice of the Year

Cian Evans

Anthony Addison

Matthew Randle

The awards evening is set to take place on Wednesday, November 13, with more information about the event available on the groups website.