Aime launches new clinic after completing start-up course

Aime Wood has launched a new clinic, called Bespoke Skin Solution, after completing a business start-up course and receiving a council grant to help her buy equipment.

“As a teenager and in my early 20s my skin really knocked my confidence. I was on medication and nothing seemed to help until I came across skin peels and these transformed my skin,” said Aime.

“I developed a passion for skin care and have wanted to share my knowledge and make other people feel great.

“I create bespoke treatments using clinically tested products to target skin concerns and will be reaching out to clients in Essington, Cannock, South Staffs and Wolverhampton.”

She received a £1,000 grant from South Staffs District Council as part of its programme to help young entrepreneurs.

“I purchased a beauty storage unit for my products, a steamer and a towel warmer with a UV sterilisation system to ensure my tools are as clean as possible,” she explained.

“My ultimate aim is to own a ‘medispa’ in a prime location offering a wide range of treatments using the most cutting edge technology targeting even more skin concerns.

She said completing the business start-up programme with Good2Great had provided a big boost, encouraging her to provide treatments with passion and confidence.

More workshops will be delivered by Good2Great for South Staffs District Council on October 29 and 30 at the Civic Hall in Wombourne and on November 19 and 20 at Rodbaston College.

Funding for these events has been provided by the government through its UKSPF programme.

Anyone interested in joining the business start-up workshops can contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730 or start@good-2-great.co.uk