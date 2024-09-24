University of Wolverhampton launches exciting new link for businesses

The new WLV Business Link network has been set up by the University of Wolverhampton’s Research and Enterprise Directorate (RED).

The initiative aims to support organisations in connecting with each other to access resources and expertise.

WLV Business Link will be launched officially on Thursday at the University of Wolverhampton Science Park.

Ceri Jones, Director of Research and Enterprise at the University, said: “Our aim through this new network is to position the University as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship in the region and facilitator of business and innovation engagement and activity.

“In the latest Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF4) assessment, the University has maintained its position as one of the top institutions nationally and has scored highly for local growth and regeneration, working with business and the public and third sector as well as engaging with the public and community.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming local businesses to our official launch event on Thursday, providing the first networking platform for engagement as well as an overview of what we can offer them in terms of facilities, Knowledge Exchange and support.”

To find out more, visit www.wlv.ac.uk/business-services/wlv-business-link/