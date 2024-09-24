Traders at Bilston Outdoor Market to relocate next month as part of redevelopment plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They will temporarily move from Thursday, October 24, as a result of a redevelopment plan being carried out thanks to £5.2 million government funding.

The redevelopment is expected to take around 12 months to complete. The indoor market will remain open as usual during this time.

Outdoor traders will be based at Bert Turner Boulevard/High Street/Church Street, with opening days and times remaining the same – 8am to 3pm on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 7am to 1.30pm for the Bilston Sunday Market and Car Boot.

The redevelopment scheme is part of the Bilston Health & Regeneration Programme (HaRP), with investment set to maximise the visibility of the market and improve the pedestrian access from the neighbouring Bus/Metro station.

A computer-generated image of what the improved Bilston Outdoor Market could look like

Some of the existing structures will be demolished to make way for a new facility to suit current and future requirements, while reconfiguring the existing uses and enhancing the entrance’s focal points to the indoor market. There will also be a flexible multi-use events and market space created.

Other improvements will include a full package of new signage, a complete renewal of all trader car parks and provision of a new taxi drop-off and bike hub adjacent to the existing bus and metro interchange, improved landscaping of public spaces, the introduction of new retail units and public toilets, and a taller canopy to cover the stalls.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for resident services, said: “We had good feedback from traders and residents through consultation and have developed attractive plans that will enhance Bilston market for everyone.

“While the improvement works are taking place, I would urge visitors to make themselves familiar with the temporary outdoor market and continue to support their local traders.

“It is important for our traditional local centres to flourish, and this scheme builds substantially on the investment already made in Bilston in recent years.”