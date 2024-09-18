Date set for reopening of former Morrisons petrol station in Bilston

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The popular pump is owned and operated by Motor Fuel Group (MFG) - an independent Forecourt Operator - after it announced its purchase of more than 337 Morrisons petrol forecourts, including fuel, convenience retail kiosk and ancillary services, as well as more than 400 associated sites across the UK for Ultra-Rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging development, at the turn of the year.

The closed site, on Black Country Route, was flagged on social media earlier this week, when Facebooker Summer North posted on the group, Bilston Online, letting members know they would need to find a new station to fill-up while the doors remained closed.

She said: "Morrisons petrol station, in Bilston, has closed as they are handing over the petrol station to MFG as it is no longer run by Morrisons."