'It’s a dream come true' – Walsall's Ellie Simmonds launches 'world first' fashion label

Unable to find clothes that fit off the rack, Ellie, who is 4ft, has collaborated with the brand’s visionary founder, 5’2 Chamiah Dewey, to cater to the millions of people globally who are extra petite.

The 29-year-old sporting hero from Aldridge, Walsall, has been an inspiration to millions during her illustrious career representing Team GB in the Paralympic Games, where she won a total of eight Paralympic medals – including two golds when she was just 13 in the Beijing Games back in 2008.

Launched earlier this month, DEWEY's first collection is now available both in-store and online at Selfridges, with plans for expansion in the near-future.

Ellie said: "I am genuinely thrilled to be launching DEWEY.

"It’s a dream come true to be a part of an affordable, off-the-rack clothing brand for individuals 5ft and under who have long struggled to find fashion that fits.

"Our athleisure collection is particularly exciting because finding well-fitting sportswear has been a constant challenge – my mum even had to alter my ParalympicsGB kit for London 2012!

"We all deserve to feel great in what we wear, and for those of us who are extra petite or short stature, that can be hard to achieve. Working with Chamiah to not only collaborate but also invest in DEWEY was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

"This is just the beginning – DEWEY is here for everyone 5ft and under, bringing long-overdue representation to fashion.”

Chamiah Dewey, founder and designer of DEWEY, added: “As a designer, my goal has always been to create something with real purpose, which is why I set out to establish DEWEY – the world’s first fashion brand dedicated to adults 5ft and under. We’ve created a unique size chart featuring carefully crafted proportions that also includes varying arm and leg lengths, allowing customers to find their perfect fit off the rack.

"We’ve also commissioned the world’s first 5ft and under mannequins, which will be used to display DEWEY collections in retail spaces – starting with Selfridges. This innovation ensures that our pieces are displayed exactly as they were designed: to fit and flatter extra petite frames.”

Chris Savva, DEWEY’s co-founder and CEO, brings his expertise from Co-Founding and developing the responsible fashion brand Nobody’s Child to DEWEY.

He said: “Having helped build Nobody’s Child into one of the UK’s top sustainable fashion brands, I’m excited to focus on DEWEY – a brand with incredible potential and purpose. With 31 per cent of the adult global population measuring under 5ft, DEWEY serves a huge market. We’ve spent years perfecting our designs to fill the gap for this underserved community, and with Ellie on board, we’re confident DEWEY is something truly special.”

Following a 'successful round of funding' led by Ellie and a group of other investors, the firm is now raising up to £5m to fuel global expansion and meet the growing demand for its collections. This includes strategic plans for pop-up stores in 'key locations'.

DEWEY’s first drop – an athleisure collection – features 16 thoughtfully designed womenswear pieces and six unisex styles, all created to flatter and fit extra petite frames. A mainline collection is set to launch in winter 2024, incorporating accessible design features to ensure inclusivity for everyone 5ft and under.

And the firm is not stopping there, as a men’s collection is planned for early 2025, which it says demonstrates DEWEY’s 'commitment' to serving the full spectrum of customers within this overlooked demographic.