Help may be closer that you think.

WMCA has developed a programme in conjunction with the 5% Club – a charity dedicated to help businesses support “earn and learn” entries to employment.

The programme will help support SME’s in understanding whether they are ready to take onboard a new apprentice and if not, what steps they need to take to make sure the experience is as pain free as possible.

This new programme is free of charge to SME’s and will only be available to 100 businesses on a “first-come, first served” basis.

A spokesperson said: "We know that companies are keen to take on young people and are often put off by a lack of understanding and support and their own lack of time and resource.

"We also know just how effective young apprentices can be in your businesses, seeing great retention, productivity and new ideas amongst other benefits. Our research shows that 86 per cent of employers believe that apprenticeships helped them to develop relevant skills for their organisation and 69 per cent believe that apprenticeships help with employee retention."

There are a series of webinars that explain more about the programme and also details of how to register your interest via this link www.5%Club.co.uk/WMCA