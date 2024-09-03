Staffordshire industry specialists helping to bridge skills gap

Staffordshire Training Services were awarded a Government grant which is aimed at filling a sizeable skills gap in the industry and is centred on heat pump installation, as well as meeting policy targets to decarbonise housing.

In the last 12 months the Stafford-based company has already provided air source and ground source heat pump training to just under 100 engineers via the Heat Training Grant, and expects to more than double that by 2025.

Director Gareth Hassall said: “There is a huge skills gap within the industry and has been for quite some time and something needed to be done to help engineers out there to meet the demand.

“The heat training grants which the Government announced in 2023, are for training providers in England – and we were successful – which is allowing us to support more eligible engineers.”

Gareth and his team – who have decades of experience behind them in the plumbing, heating and educational sector – are able to provide air source, ground source or combined Level 3 accredited qualification courses at their training centre located at the Tollgate Industrial Estate, or on sites throughout Staffordshire and further afield.

“Heat pumps can be used to heat homes and produce hot water and are all part of the Government’s wider plans to becoming net zero in the future,” added Gareth.

“They are vital to the industry in going forward and are a critical factor in decarbonating heat, therefore providing this education and qualification is really important to increase qualified installer numbers in the UK – which is why we have also agreed to provide the training for the same fee as the £500 heat grant training vouchers we have received – meaning engineers who meet the criteria are actually getting this for free from us.”

Director Matt Ramsell added: “Unfortunately there has been a skills gap and the Government are aiming to support this with these grants.

“I cannot stress how much it’s worth understanding just what changes are going to be coming to the industry – such as legally binding climate targets - and how ‘air to water’ and ‘ground to water’ heat pump installation numbers will be increasing year on year.

“Thousands of heating engineers will need to learn everything there is to know about the heat pump technology for the future.”

For engineers seeking more information about eligibility, and access to the training and support provided by Staffordshire Training, please visit their information page – https://www.staffstraining.co.uk/renewables/free-heat-pump-funded-training/ – or telephone 01785 562146.