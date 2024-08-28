Administrators appointed for Brownhills-based metal fabrication firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

GJF Fabrications at Chase Link, Lichfield Road, Brownhills, was opened in 1988.

Grant Thornton was appointed as administrators on August 20.

The joint administrators are Jon Roden, Helen Dale and Rob Parker.

A laser cutting machine at work at GJF Fabrications

GJF specialises in the design and manufacture of containers, compactors, skips and recycling banks for major national waste and recycling companies.

The firm employed around 60 staff last year.

Its accounts from March last year show that annual turnover had fallen from £8.5 million a year earlier to £7.7m.

GJF Fabrications welcomed former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street to the business to discuss the firm’s future growth strategy.

Last year managing director Dougie Craig announced plans to expand its workforce and increase its share of the container market.