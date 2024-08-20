Storm opens repair and refurbishment facility

Storm Environmental's new Storm Plus will offer a range of after sales services, including refurbishing bins from both Storm and other manufacturers.

It is designed to be environmentally efficient. Bin washing water is filtered and reused, and the paint plant has a water curtain recovery and underfloor collection system to prevent emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

Axine Taylor will serve as general manager of the new facility, while Mike Salter will oversee production as team manager.

She said: “Storm Plus effectively provides a repair shop for containers to be refurbished to a standard hard to differentiate from new. Customers have told us that their key issues are quality, and that containers to be refurbished are picked up and delivered back to the promised delivery time. With the new production facility and a large administration and customer service team, these are areas where we are sure Storm can give an improved customer experience over that currently available.”

Mr Salter said: “All containers processed through the facility, whether Storm products or not, get the Storm Plus treatment. After going through the arrivals checking and rectification process, which ensures containers can meet the requirements of European Standard EN 840, containers on the line are blast washed inside and out, then dried in a continuous oven, before refinishing in any RAL colour coating. New castors, lids and logos are also fitted before the finished containers are delivered to the despatch area.”

“We listened to potential customers who told us they are worried about the disruption and emissions that the onsite service offered by other companies caused. The new Storm Plus production line is built round robust systems which eliminate any emissions being released into the atmosphere and ensure all water used will be filtered and recycled back for reuse in the plant.”