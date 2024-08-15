Club with jazz history on the market

Bearwood Corks Social Club on the busy A4030 Bearwood Road first opened more than 100 years ago and hosted a wide variety of community events and activities.

It was the home venue of jazz saxophonist Andy Hamilton’s Silvershine Jazz Club as well as up-and-coming musicians such as Soweto Kinch, Edgar Macias and Xhosa Cole, who became Young Jazz Musician of the Year in 2018.

The club fell into administration last month and Watling Real Estate and Bond Wolfe have been instructed as joint agents to sell the property on behalf of joint administrators Jon Roden and Rob Parker of Grant Thornton.

The 8,256 sq ft property is on a 0.25-acre site and was originally a residential property of traditional red brick.

There have been various extensions over the years including a two-storey ballroom and snooker room built in 1958.

Toby O’Sullivan, director at Watling Real Estate, said: “The former Bearwood Corks Social Club is a prominent building in a popular residential suburb of Birmingham offering excellent redevelopment potential to residential or mixed-use accommodation, subject to planning.

“We expect to receive significant interest in the property given its location and alternative use potential and therefore encourage all interested parties to get in touch with Watling or Bond Wolfe as soon as possible.”

The property has provisionally been entered into Bond Wolfe’s online property auction on September 12, but all pre-auction offers will be considered.