'Its a way of life' Bilston.Market stall traders praise community spirit in one of the regions's oldest markets

Bilston Indoor Market has a long and proud history, with the market hall celebrating its 50th birthday last year - in March - hosting over 80 stalls by over 40 traders and clocks millions of visits every year.

Along with the indoor space, there is also an outdoor market which hosts over 100 stalls and the whole site offers regular craft markets as well as young traders events and a car-boot sale every Sunday.

It will soon go through a major refurbishment, and is set to be moved to Bilston town centre while the multi-million pound plan is actioned, in a council scheme to modernise the patch and keep it in tip-top shape for years to come.

But before that happens, traders on the site - some who have been there for decades - have praised the community feel the market still holds, hosting millions of punters every year who together keep alive the shopper buzz that towns and cities continue to lose as online-spending tightens its hold on the nation's pockets.

Today, traders spoke highly not just of the history, but the continued support of the locals who frequent the market every week, with some known to get there at 9am and spend the whole day lounging around the burger vans and bartering with the traders for a tidy bargain.

The historic market will soon be refurbished in what is being slated as an 18-month project to make sure it stays as popular as it always has

John Thomas has spent 30 years on the Bilston patch and said he's had a 'brilliant' life there with his family

One of the traders, John Thomas, 65, said: "I've been at this market for close to thirty years, it's a way of life, a brilliant one.

"The customers have been fantastic, we stand here out in the sun, in this brilliant place which is now being re-developed - hopefully for the better.

"The thing about markets is we're all a family, they get to know us and we know our customers, their families and what's happening with them, its a real community

"Sadly it's getting more difficult because of online shopping, and some may have to close up, but this is a way of life for us.

"With the move we're a bit worried because we've been here so long and the customers know where we are, but we're hoping they'll be able to find us and it'll be well signposted.

"It will be hard in the first few weeks, but in the next 12 to 14 months we should be back to normal."

Samantha has been serving locals hot food for four years but has been in the market game for well over a decade

Wolverhampton born Samantha Jones, 48, moved to the site four years ago but has worked in the market game for almost two decades.

Today, August 1, she spoke of Bilston Market community being a shining light on the patch, and has customers who will arrive at her hot food wagon at 9am, lounging in the seating area well into the afternoon.

She said another thing that makes Bilston Market what it is, is the bargains, crediting the traders as a set of workers that put the locals first.

She said: "I started just as we came out of Covid, around 2020, before that I was doing other markets for 17 years.

"This market is brilliant, its got all your bargains, it's full of bargains.

"The people that come here are from all over the West Midlands, Tamworth, Dudley, Birmingham, everyone wants to chat and it's a really lovely community."

Samantha said that the spirit of the market is what's been lost from town centre's over the years and that's why people still come to markets - to get the feeling of being amongst your neighbours getting your bits and bobs for the week ahead.

She said: "We've lost the community feeling in a lot of towns, that's why people come here, it's the buzz of the market and the day-out.

"The customers really make it what it is, it's really busy here all the time and I think what makes a market a market is a place where you can find your bargains, there's a large variety of things for sale here and that's what makes it special.

Sandra has had a stall at the market for over three decades

Sandra, from Wednesfield, has been running her stall for 32 years and was a 'casual' when she first started, which in her words meant 'if you don't come you don't pay' noting how wonderful the place was even back then.

She said: "I've always done well on this market, I sell some quite unique stuff and nothing has changed much - other than the rent.

"The customers have always been really good and the place has always been nice."

The swanky new market-look will be connected to other large public space improvements and Bilston’s public transport hub.

The plans include the enhancement of the entrance off the Black Country Route, reorganisation and refurbishment of the indoor and outdoor markets, the introduction of new retail units and public toilets, the provision of a flexible space where events can be hosted, and a taller canopy to cover the stalls in the outdoor market.

Funding of £5.2 million from the Towns Fund will support the market redevelopment, which is also part of the transformative Bilston Health & Regeneration Programme (HaRP).

Given the green-light earlier this year, residents can expect a revitalised market, but some traders are tentative about the plans because it will mean that for over a year - at least - of being stationed in the town centre and losing the habitual nature of customers who know where to go to enjoy the spirited market for a sunny day out.