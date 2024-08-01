Watch: See inside new Dudley discount shop that's taken over former Wilko store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

With the doors flung open on Wednesday, high-street shoppers were finally able to step inside the new store since its announcement earlier this year.

Perched at the same site as a former Wilko store in the town's centre - Dudley market place – it was one of the recently collapsed chain's biggest branches measuring 52,000 sq ft store.

The shop was packed today, with smiley staff waiting for customers and handing baskets to everyone that walked in looking to bag a bargain in a shop filled with over 4,000 products.

One Beyond opened in Dudley today, July 31

L TO R: Manager Sanj Sing, 30, and Assistant Manager, Arvinder Singh, 40.

The shop features several different isles, from home goods to garden goods, toys to toiletries and everything inbetween.