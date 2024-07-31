Watch: Police appeal after jar containing £200 of staff tips is stolen from Stourbridge patisserie
The owner of a Stourbridge business said he "feels horrible" for his staff members after a tip jar containing around £200 was stolen.
The jar, which contained cash from customers, was taken from Surantha Patisserie on the town's High Street at about 2pm on July 26.
Owner Surantha Rupasingha claimed two girls came into the shop asking questions and "made the staff confused" before they made off with the money.
The moment was captured on CCTV cameras, with video footage showing a female putting the jar under her cardigan.
Mr Rupasingha, who lives in Stourbridge, said: "It is lots of money and there was maybe £200 in there, we know that.