Watch: Police appeal after jar containing £200 of staff tips is stolen from Stourbridge patisserie

The jar, which contained cash from customers, was taken from Surantha Patisserie on the town's High Street at about 2pm on July 26.

Owner Surantha Rupasingha claimed two girls came into the shop asking questions and "made the staff confused" before they made off with the money.

Demi Jones and owner Surintha Rupsingha from the patisserie

The moment was captured on CCTV cameras, with video footage showing a female putting the jar under her cardigan.

Mr Rupasingha, who lives in Stourbridge, said: "It is lots of money and there was maybe £200 in there, we know that.