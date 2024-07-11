Ladder for the Black Country: Conference success

Participants engaged in a series of interactive solution-focused panel and networking sessions. Expert speakers from the world of apprenticeships provided valuable perspectives on how to leverage branding to attract and retain top talent in apprenticeships.

A highlight of the conference, which had the message "Amplify your Brand", was the inspiring keynote speech by Derek Redmond, the renowned British sprinter and motivational speaker.

His address captivated the audience as he shared his journey of resilience and determination. His personal anecdotes and motivational insights resonated deeply with attendees.

The Apprenticeship Branding Conference marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to elevate the perception and effectiveness of apprenticeships. There was a palpable sense of optimism and commitment among attendees, championing apprenticeships to ensure they remain a cornerstone of workforce development.

Jagdeep Soor, executive director of the Apprenticeship Branding conference, said: "Leading this event from a mere conceptual idea into a vibrant reality was such an exciting journey. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our headline sponsor British Airways and supporting sponsor Compass Group UK and Ireland, the exhibitors, guest speakers and delegates. Your belief in our work has been a driving force behind our influence and impact. Thank you for joining us on this journey."