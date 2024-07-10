'It's been a pleasure': Walsall shop closes for good after more than 23 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Heavenly Produce, located in Unit 3 in the Victorian Arcade, Walsall, has been forced to cease trading after 23 years of service catering to locals.

The shop was forced to close its doors due to rising costs and the 'degeneration of Walsall Town Centre'.

Tracey Horton, director of Heavenly Produce, said she is 'sad that the shop has closed', but 'It will be nice to spend time with the family'.

Ms Horton, 54, said: "It's really sad yea. The town is really going down for local traders I think. We just couldn't compete with the bigger traders like Tesco.

"It's a real shame, but what can we do? The cost of living didn't really help either. We have been here for 23 years, we have seen the town centre change. It really has changed a lot."

Shop owner Tracey Horton said that she had to close due to the cost-of-living and rising prices

Ms Horton said that she now looks forward to taking more time to look after her 80-year-old mother and see her family more.

She said: "My mom is 80 this year and I wanted to spend some time with her and my family.

"It really is a shame, but I have had a great 23 years here. I have had such lovely loyal customers. I have been really lucky really."

Tracey Horton and Nigel Williams, who are sadly having to close their shop Heavenly Produce, in Victorian Arcade, Walsall, due to rising costs

The shop officially closed its doors on Friday, June 28, with Ms Horton saying she wanted to thank everyone for their support over the years.

Ms Horton said: "I want to thank all of my customers for the good times in the shop. It has been really lovely. It really has been nice.

"I just want to say thank you to everyone for all of their support over the years, I have made great friends, thank you to you all."