Teenage brewer launches craft ale range for family brewery

George Holden, aged 19, is the son of Jonathan Holden, managing director of the Woodsetton brewery, which has been going for 109 years.

During his gap year since doing his A levels at Wrekin College, Telford, and starting a business management degree at Harper Adams University at Edgmond this September, George has been put in charge of developing the new Holden's Craft range.

The first to be launched is Sun Burst – a 4.5 per cent American pale ale – which has just gone on limited sale in cask in Holden's pubs and in cans.

George Holden, 19, is pictured with his new creation – a craft beer called Sun Burst

George, who has worked on it for six months, describes it as "light and refreshing" and "perfect for the summer". He says it is a little different from the normal range of Holden's beers.