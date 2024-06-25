JPG appointed to progress speculative scheme at Fradley Park

Evans recently secured planning consent to deliver two warehouse units totalling over 280,000 sq ft at the established 300-acre industrial and distribution park which is situated at the heart of the UK’s motorway network.

Fradley Park is one of Evans most longstanding development projects to date with over four million sq ft of commercial space delivered alongside considerable residential conurbations. Its strategic location on the A38, with immediate connectivity to the M40, M42, M1, and M6 has attracted major occupiers including DHL, Screwfix, Tesco, and Yodel.

Having already advised Evans through the planning process, JPG is now providing full civil and structural engineering support alongside GMI Construction to deliver the two units. This includes the diversion of a Severn Trent surface water sewer and the formation of a large flood compensatory storage area to the south of the site as part of the flood risk strategy.

Chris Harding, managing director at JPG Group, said: “We are delighted to be appointed on this next significant phase of development at Fradley Park. JPG has advised on development plans spanning more than 20 years at Fradley Park and so we are very familiar with the site and its geospatial data. Indeed, we are retained across much of Evans portfolio as a trusted, long term advisory partner.

“The instruction also supports our growing base in the Midlands where we established a more permanent base at the start of the year. Our central Birmingham office is expanding with a range of instruction across strategic residential, logistics and retail instructions.”

Marc Banks, director at Evans Property Group said: “This is another major milestone on our ongoing journey at Fradley Park, it demonstrates our commitment and confidence in the site and the marketplace. We are delighted to once again be working closely with JPG as our engineering partner on the project."

Established in 1988, JPG currently employs 45 people within its Leeds headquarters and provides civil and structural engineering consultancy services for clients throughout the UK.