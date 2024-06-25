Conversion of city's former hospital wins regional award

The conversion of the Grade II Listed hospital, and development of surrounding land, was named residential regeneration project of the year at the Midlands Residential Property Awards 2024.

Judges were impressed at how the project was having a wider positive impact and leading to a healthier key city gateway.

The hospital, which dates back to 1848, and has stood empty since closing its doors more than 25 years ago, has been given a new lease of life, with work well underway to deliver 48 apartments for the over-55s.

The conversion is being undertaken by partnerships developer/contractor Morro Partnerships of Cannock and long term investor and landlord whg, who are also collaborating to build an additional 154 homes for affordable rent and shared ownership on land to the rear.

Both whg and Morro have built the development with the environment and sustainability in mind, with all apartments using heat recovery systems, solar PV panels and electric heating, reducing energy consumption and heating costs for residents.

Rebecca Bennett Casserly, corporate director of development at Walsall-based whg, said: “It’s been a real privilege to be able to bring the former Royal Hospital back to life and see a new vibrant place and community slowly take shape.

“This has been a unique project to be part of as it sits at the heart of the wider Royal Quarter. My thanks go to all place making partners, including City of Wolverhampton Council, Homes England, West Midlands Combined Authority, YMCA Black Country Group, local charity All Saints Action Network and last but not least Morro Partnerships who continue to bring this impressive regeneration project to fruition.

“Thanks to our partner consultants Arcadis for entering us into these awards.”

Matt Moore, chief executive at Morro Partnerships, said “At Morro we’re always looking to do more than build the homes at our developments, so to be recognised for the wider impact on the on the community is testament to our commitment to be better community makers.

“This has been a fantastic project to be a part of on a site of such historical significance. We’re looking forward to seeing this through to completion, along with more exciting developments that we are currently bringing forward with our valued partner whg.”