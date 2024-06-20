'Grinning like the Cheshire cat!': Black Country vets named UK's best in national awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Warren House Veterinary Centre, on Lichfield Road, Brownhills, were the bee's knees as they were handed the gold in this year's BestUKVets Awards 2024.

The Walsall care service received the accolade to recognise their outstanding achievement in their field, with the care service boasting an amazing 900 outstanding online reviews from clients.

Warren House Veterinary Centre was pitted against similar care services from Northamptonshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey, beating them all to take the top spot.

The services was ranked as one of the best in the UK at the BestUkVet Awards 2024

Talking about the award, Dr Tereza Indrielle-Kelly, director of the service, said: "We are so excited to receive this Award. our clients keep inspiring us to constantly find new ways how to better ourselves and it’s amazing to see it’s getting noticed.

"Collecting reviews through VetHelpDirect.com we were well supported by their team and it helped to raise our online profile as a practice."

The vets started is owned and run by senior veterinary surgeon Gary Kelly, who started the business as a mixed service catering to all manners of animals, however, it was reformed into a service focusing on small animals exclusively.

The Brownhills based veterinary service was originally started as a mix animal care centre

Susie Samiel, CEO of VetHelpDirect, said: "The BestUKVets Awards were established to reward vet practices for outstanding feedback from clients.

"We are delighted for Warren House Veterinary Centre, having read so many of their wonderful reviews, it's no surprise that they won. Local pet owners are fortune to have this practice in their area."

Also featured in the awards was the Solihull-based Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, who won a bronze award after coming third in the awards.