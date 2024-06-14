Company donates one per cent of turnover to Kids' Village

To mark the anniversary directors Darowen and Natasha Jones and staff at the Sedgley project management business have collectively decided to support charity Kids’ Village, based in Lichfield.

In the year to the end of May 2025, Kinver Solutions will donate a minimum of one per cent of it’s turnover to Kids’ Village, supporting it on its journey to raise the £5 million required to build the facility.

Kinver Solutions and its team will also use its extensive specialist knowledge and connections across the region to champion the charity in addition to its financial support.

The business is hoping that this will generate a minimum donation of £8,000

Mr Jones, managing director of Kinver Solutions, said: “As the business my wife and I created 10 years ago, grows and goes from strength to strength, we couldn’t see anything more fitting than at this incredible business milestone to support a charity that really means something to us, as a whole business but also as a family. Kids’ Village mission stood out as something we couldn’t afford not to support.

"Respite care for families with critically ill children gives the chance for them to make memories that will stay with them for forever. Kinver Solutions is incredibly proud to play a small but important part in making this dream a reality. Small businesses are the key to our local economy across the West Midlands. It would be fantastic to see more of us small business owners contributing a percentage of turnover to supporting a charity like Kids’ Village and we hope our approach will encourage others to do the same.”

Paul Faulkner, interim chief executive of Kids Village Charity said: “We are delighted that Kinver Solutions have chosen to support Kids’ Village in this extremely generous way as they celebrate 10 years in business. That is quite the milestone for any organisation to reach and is testament to the qualities that Darowen and Natasha have instilled in the business and the great reputation that Kinver Solutions now enjoys.

"Kids’ Village has great ambitions to make a positive difference in the lives of children with critical illnesses, and their families. In order to do that we first need to raise the £5million that will be required to build the village on the 30 acres of land we have secured in Staffordshire. Support from the corporate community will play a crucial part in raising that money, and we are thrilled that Kinver Solutions have made this commitment and developed this partnership with Kids’ Village as a great example of how businesses of all shapes and sizes can support the charity and help make a difference.

"Thank you to Darowen, Natasha and all of the Kinver Solutions team, and here’s to your next 10 years of business success.”

Kinver clients are located across the Midlands and include City Of Wolverhampton Council.

Kids’ Village is the brainchild of Sam Fletcher-Goodwin, from Lichfield, who at the age of nine was diagnosed with a form of cancer called Rhabdomyosarcoma.

During this traumatic and uncertain time, Sam and her family had the opportunity to experience the Give Kids The World Village resort in Florida.

Kids’ Village will create a similar experience for critically ill children in the UK, by building a resort in Wychnor, near Lichfield, comprising 10 four-bedroom lodges and a central facility known as ‘The Hive’.