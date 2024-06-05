New vein treatment clinic to open in Wolverhampton

Veincentre has more than 30 centres across the UK.

The Wolverhampton centre is part of a continued expansion and will be located in Tettenhall. The clinic will specialise in treatment for varicose and thread veins.

Dr Mark Bratby, Consultant Interventional Radiologist and Medical Director at Veincentre said: “We’re excited to open the doors to our brand-new Wolverhampton clinic in early June. We’ll be offering treatment for varicose veins, leg ulcers and thread veins.

“Our consultation bookings are now being taken so locals can begin their treatment journey. Primarily, our experienced consultants perform a duplex ultrasound scan to determine the cause of vein issues.

“Using the results, we offer a tailored treatment plan. We solely specialise in non-surgical solutions to common vein issues.”

Dr Bratby added: “All of our clinics are state of the art and purpose-built, designed specifically for providing outpatient-based diagnosis and treatment for varicose veins.

“We have headhunted some of the most experienced vein specialists from across the UK to join the team in Wolverhampton, so new patients will be in good hands.

“Our specialists and high-quality equipment enable comfortable and efficient treatment.

“The procedures are ‘walk-in, walk out’, straightforward, conducted under local anaesthetic and most are under two hours.”

The new clinic, which will be based on Tettenhall Road, opens on Monday, June 10, just in time for summer when varicose vein symptoms can be aggravated by the heat.

“Varicose veins are an extremely common issue, a third of adults will be affected in their lifetime. Many people suffer in silence and discomfort, especially in warmer months,” Dr Bratby added.

Set up in 2003, Veincentre specialises in the latest minimally-invasive procedures for varicose veins, thread veins and leg ulcers.