Vineyard marks 40th birthday with first ever US export

Halfpenny Green Wine Estate, on Tom Lane, Halfpenny Green, Bobbington, will send a pallet of Halfpenny Green wine to California later this month to celebrate its four decades since opening its doors.

The vineyard was first planted by founder Martin Vickers and his son Clive in 1983, before opening the vineyard to the public in 1989.

Now the estate, which sits on the Shropshire-Staffordshire border, spans almost 30 acres and also includes a farm shop, restaurant and wine-tasting facility.

Once opened, the vineyard was the first of its kind in the area and has been influential in the rising popularity of English wines.

The estate to date has produced more than 600,000 bottles of wine.

Current owner and head winemaker, Clive Vickers, said the recent spat of hot weather is responsible for the “high quality and high quantity of the crop".

Talking about the special release of the anniversary wine, Mr Vickers said: “The production of the sparkling wine began in 2013 specifically for its release on its 10th anniversary and the business’s 40th anniversary.”

Now, a third generation of winemakers is preparing to take the reins at the vineyard, with 18-year-old Emily Vickers working in the lab to quality control and test the alcohol content.

Mr Vickers said: “We want to keep the family feel to the business. My dad is delighted that his grandchildren will be involved with the winery in the future.”

The winemakers released an anniversary Brut for the occasion, marking a fantastic 40 years of wine-making. For more information, visit the Halfpenny Green Vineyard website at halfpennygreen.co.uk.