Buyers snap up homes in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter

Gunsmith House, a scheme by local developer Elevate Property Group, was once home to one of the most respected gunmakers in the world.

It is located in Birmingham’s Gun Quarter and involves 82 one and two-bed apartments adjoining the original building, which has been transformed into three bespoke apartments.

Following the release of the second phase of the development in June this year, more than 60 of the apartments have now sold, leaving less than 25 per cent remaining.

An open day is being held at Gunsmith House on Saturday, November 4 from 10am to 1pm to give prospective buyers the chance to explore the development.

Savills, who are handling sales at the scheme on behalf of Elevate Property Group, suggest that the appeal of city centre living has contributed to the demand.

Milly Shaw, associate in the Residential Development Sales team at Savills Birmingham, said: “Gunsmith House has really captured the imagination of many buyers who have been impressed with the standard of living on offer, which has played a big part in the success of the scheme to date.

“Another key factor that has helped to drive sales is the location. The Gun Quarter is quickly emerging as a contender to rival the popular Jewellery Quarter as an up-and-coming destination to live and socialise in the city and many buyers have been captivated by the area’s potential. This, combined with its unparalleled convenience of a central location with the very best that Birmingham has to offer on the doorstep, including ease of access to the city’s business district, has played a major part in the success of this scheme.”

The 82 new build apartments are being built around a communal landscaped courtyard, with many of the apartments having either terraces or balconies.

David Hofton, sales and marketing director at Elevate Property Group, said: “We want the open day on Saturday to go with a ‘Bonfire Bang’ and are encouraging people to come down by appointment and look around the development.

“Our two show homes will also be available to explore, whetting the appetite to get involved in purchasing one of the few remaining properties before we post the ‘sold out’ signs.”

Prices for the remaining apartments range from £215,000 to £520,000.