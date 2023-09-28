Notification Settings

Mitchells & Butlers reports growth as cost pressures ease

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

All Bar One owner Mitchells & Butlers has said full-year results will be at the top end of forecasts as cost pressures ease and pub goer demand ramps up.

Miller and Carter steakhouse, Penn, Wolverhampton..
The group posted a 9.7% rise in like-for-like sales in its fourth quarter to September 23, with growth of 9.1% over the full year.

The Birmingham-headquartered group, which includes Mill & Carter, Harvester and All Bar One, said cost pressures were “abating” for the firm.

“We remain mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment and pressures on the consumer however, as trading continues to be strong, we have confidence that the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum into full-year 2024,” it added.

