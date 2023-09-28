Mitchells & Butlers reports growth as cost pressures ease

The group posted a 9.7% rise in like-for-like sales in its fourth quarter to September 23, with growth of 9.1% over the full year.

The Birmingham-headquartered group, which includes Mill & Carter, Harvester and All Bar One, said cost pressures were “abating” for the firm.

“We remain mindful of the challenging macroeconomic environment and pressures on the consumer however, as trading continues to be strong, we have confidence that the current year outturn will be at the top end of consensus expectations, with momentum into full-year 2024,” it added.