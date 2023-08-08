Three new lettings at refurbished estate

Wellington Industrial Estate

The Birmingham-based firm has let three industrial/warehouse units at the multi-let Wellington Industrial Estate on Bean Road.

The largest of the lettings has been agreed with Hy-Ten Reinforcement, a leading stockist and fabricator of concrete reinforcement bar, mesh and accessories. It has signed a 15-year lease on Unit 53, a 21,205 sq ft building and will relocate from smaller premises on the estate to facilitate its expansion.

Wholesale supplier Commercial Body Fittings has completed a 10-year lease on Unit 40, a 16,492 sq ft property, while family-owned paper product manufacturer, GW Paper has signed for five years on Unit 50, which extends to 13,541 sq ft.

The three industrial/warehouse units have recently been refurbished as part of ongoing works at Wellington Industrial Estate, with features including new cladding, roofing, lighting, cranage and increased power supply.

In the region of 90,000 sq ft of industrial accommodation has already been upgraded with an additional three building refurbishments in the pipeline, totalling around 30,000 sq ft.

Jon Phillips of Hy-Ten Reinforcement, said: “We are pleased to have secured the future of our West Midlands depot and sales office in Coseley. We’re grateful for the support of Hortons in enabling us to expand into larger premises on the estate and look forward to continuing the growth and development of our business in the region in the years ahead.”

Hortons recently secured planning consent for the redevelopment of a former office building at Wellington Industrial Estate, which will create a further eight double height small industrial units. The new units are expected to be available for occupation in the final quarter of 2023.

Jeremy Boothroyd of Hortons, said: “It’s very pleasing to have supported Hy-Ten Reinforcement in expanding its presence at Wellington Industrial Estate and to have attracted new occupiers to the estate.

“We have invested in upgrading many of the existing buildings to modern standards and have also improved their environmental performance, which has proved attractive to occupiers. We are looking forward to delivering additional high quality small business units on the estate to serve local demand.”