First occupier announced for £17m Bilston Urban Village employment site

Computer generated image showing aerial view of the potential industrial/commercial units at Bilston Urban Village.

Bilston-based McAuliffe Group, the UK’s leading brownfield remediation experts, has agreed a deal for a 3.2-acre plot that will expand its existing site on the neighbouring Northcott Road and create a further 50 jobs to increase its workforce to 200.

Goold Estates will develop the remainder of the 15 acres of vacant brownfield land at the Bilston Urban Village employment site, with top-grade units ranging from 5,000 to 27,000 sq ft, after purchasing the land from the council.

The £17.6 million construction of the new industrial and commercial units, subject to planning approval, could deliver up to 400 jobs and support demand for a range of commercial units from new and existing businesses.

The Bilston Urban Village employment site is situated to the rear of the Morrisons supermarket and borders the Midland Metro to the east and Bankfield Road to the west – with quick connections to Junction 10 of the M6 via the Black Country Route.

Goold Estates already has experience of working in the city after constructing six industrial and warehouse units at Steelpark Trading Estate in Wednesfield, generating more than 150 jobs.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader and cabinet member for city economy, said: “Bringing this brownfield land back into use for employment use has already reaped its rewards by enabling leading local business McAuliffe Group to expand its operation.

“The development of the wider site by Goold Estates is another critical piece of the Bilston Urban Village jigsaw and we are realising our vision of affordable urban living for hundreds of families and jobs - all right at the heart of Bilston.

“The urban village offers extensive areas of open space to enjoy on the doorstep, new schools for kids to learn in, a top-class leisure centre nearby, a family pub/restaurant on tap and further investment planned for the town centre.

“It is also a great location with purpose-built transport connectivity and the new commercial plot will provide hundreds of jobs opportunities.”

He added: “Bilston Urban Village also shows why the new National Brownfield Institute at the University of Wolverhampton’s outstanding £120 million Springfield Campus is so critical.

“This will help get more former industrial land ready for development, creating future employment sites and homes.”

John McAuliffe, McAuliffe Group managing director, said: “The new site will enhance our current facilities enabling expansion to create a further 50 jobs for the local area taking our total headcount to 200, as well as providing an enhanced training area for City of Wolverhampton College’s Training Centre.”

Dominic Goold, managing director of Goold Estates, added: “I’m pleased to be making progress with the Bilston Urban Village development and look forward to working with the Council on the delivery of the scheme.”

The land has been assembled by the council over a number of years following a transfer of ownership from Homes England (formerly Homes and Communities Agency) and the acquisition of neighbouring scrapyards.