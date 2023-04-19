Property tycoon to give away free car at business seminar this weekend

Ste Hamilton will be giving away a car at his property seminar on April 22

Steven Hamilton, known as Ste, has made headlines in recent months with giveaways around the Christmas period, which saw school students gifted £10,000 worth of designer trainers, and then weeks later the businessman more than doubled his next giveaway, giving out £25,000 worth of gifts to students at Holyhead School in Handsworth.

Ste, originally from Smethwick, but who lived in Willenhall for a large part of his life, is a property developer based in Colmore Row, Birmingham, and has shared his ethos of giving back wherever and whenever he can.

After his last property seminar saw some lucky attendees receive an Apple iPad, an Apple Macbook, and an Apple iMac, the businessman has now announced that one lucky attendee at the event on Saturday, April 22, will be walking away with a free car.

Ste Hamilton will be giving away a car at his property seminar on April 22

The event is called 'Ste Hamilton - How to Make Money in Property', and it is being held at Millennium Point in Birmingham, and it is being held to help motivate and educate those attending how to get into the property business and make money from it.

It is free to attend but it is a limited ticketed event, with only 400 seats available. Tickets can be reserved online at eventbrite.co.uk/e/ste-hamilton

Speaking ahead of the event, Ste said: "As you know we are massive in giving back. People cannot always afford to buy a car to travel the country and be in property.

"We have people travel from all over the country to attend our events, some catch eight-hour trains to our events. This is determination. We would like to give people like this the opportunity to progress in their journey.

"The seminar will cover all aspects of property and how you can use our strategies to change your life.

"There are no catches, no purchase necessary, just simply turn up to the seminar to be entered for a chance to win."

The giveaway on Saturday, April 22, follows Ste's incredible giveaways at schools in Handsworth, which saw students walking away with designer trainers, televisions, and consoles, but it was not just a turn-up and give prizes away, instead he was invited by Holyhead School to give a seminar to students about their careers and future prospects.